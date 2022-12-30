EuropeGas

Seaspeak completes Evergas acquisition

December 30, 2022
Seapeak, formerly Teekay LNG Partners, has completed its deal to acquire Danish gas shipping company Evergas for $700m in cash.

The deal sees Stonepeak’s gas ship owner take over Greenship Gas Trust and Greenship Gas Manager from France’s Jaccar Holdings, adding two very large ethane carriers and eight multigas/LNG carriers to its fleet.

The ships are on fixed-rate timecharters to Ineos. Copenhagen-based Evergas also controls six LPG carriers under leases ending in 2024.

With the acquisition complete, Evergas will rebrand and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seapeak.

Evergas is the first of Jaccar’s assets to change hands as per the plan agreed upon with its creditors. Deutsche Bank acted as exclusive financial adviser to Jaccar.

December 30, 2022
