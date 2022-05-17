SeaTech joins Dutch two-blade floater project

Singapore-based ship designer SeaTech has reached an arrangement with Dutch firm Seawind Ocean Technology to collaborate on the development of semisubmersible floating platforms customised to Seawind’s construction and assembly requirements for its integrated floating offshore wind turbines.

Seawind has developed proprietary two-bladed floating wind turbines integrated with a concrete floating structure suitable for installation in all seas, including cyclonic regions and ultra-deep waters. The semisub floaters are a key component in Seawind’s integrated approach to constructing the concrete floating foundations and subsequently lift and assemble the tower, the nacelle, and the blades of its wind turbines.

The Dutch developer has started the permitting steps for a new turbine production and assembly facility in a port area in Italy, where the first newly designed semisub floating platform will be deployed and commissioned as early as Q4 2024. This facility will also include a cement and batching plant, as well as a blade manufacturing workshop.

Upon finalising the design, SeaTech would then provide a full design package of the semisubmersible floating platforms, which would include the detailed design, 3D modelling, and the full set of construction drawings. “Seawind highly values the expertise and reputation with which SeaTech Solutions are associated. I am confident that our collaboration will yield important results for both companies in the future,” said Seawind CEO, Vincent Dewulf.

Seawind’s turbines are said to outperform existing three-blade technologies. The DNV-classed Seawind 6 floating offshore wind solution is expected to hit the market in 2023, followed by the Seawind 12 solution, in 2024. The project has attracted majors from various sectors, including Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), engineering firm JGC and energy industry contractor Petrofac.