Seatrade inks deal in China for four newbuilds

Seatrade, the Dutch reefer specialist, has gone to China for its latest fleet expansion. Clarkson Research Services reports in its latest weekly report that the Groningen-headquartered outfit has signed with Huanghai Shipbuilding for four 1,800 teu ships, which boast high reefer capacities.

The shipowner has managed to secure comparatively early delivery slots for the ships, which will deliver from Q4 2023 through to Q1 2024. No price has been revealed.

Over the last six years Seatrade has transformed its fleet from being the world’s largest conventional reefer operator to one with a far greater focus on containerships.