AmericasShipyards

Seattle’s Foss Maritime shipyard closes

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Foss Maritime

The Foss Maritime shipyard in Seattle closed its doors on October 30 after several years of financial losses.

According to company president Will Roberts, Foss made “wide ranging” efforts to keep the shipyard open, including “considering options for expanding into new construction as well as exploring buyers for a potential sale, which ultimately did not materialize due to insufficient market interest.

“Our goal has always been to preserve the continued operation of the yard,” he said. “Unfortunately, no such path exists.”

A division of Seattle-based Saltchuk, Foss Maritime operates a fleet of tugboats at ports along the US West Coast, as well as in Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama. The company will use other shipyards for maintenance and repair of its vessels. The rest of its operation will not be closing.

“While the closure of the Seattle shipyard is a strategic decision for the future of Foss, it is not a decision we have taken lightly,” said Roberts. “We have employees and families who have been with us for decades; our priority is assisting them in this transition.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button