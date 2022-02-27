Seaway 7 and Sumitomo link up on offshore wind in Asia Pacific

Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialist Seaway 7 has joined forces with Japan’s Sumitomo Electric Industries on offshore wind projects in Japan and the wider Asia Pacific region.

The collaboration will focus on providing localised turnkey engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) solutions for submarine cable projects. Under the memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies, Sumitomo Electric will contribute with its experience in the regional market and in the design and manufacturing of submarine cables, while Seaway 7 will provide its installation services.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7, said: “The intended partnership with Sumitomo Electric builds on our existing long-term business relationship and is aimed at introducing our combined expertise and capabilities into the emerging offshore wind market in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region, which is in high demand for competitive and reliable solutions.”

The Asian offshore wind market is expected to grow substantially in the next decades, based on a mixture of both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects, and has already attracted a significant number of local and international offshore wind developers.