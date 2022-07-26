Seaway 7 clinches second US offshore wind contract

Offshore wind contractor Seaway 7 has landed a sizeable deal worth between $50m and $150m for the transport and installation of inner-array grid cables on an offshore wind farm project in the US.

The contract award is subject to the project reaching financial close by the end of 2022 and follows on from the Coastal Virginia demonstrator project, which was completed in 2020.

The scope includes the transport and installation of around 160 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems. The Oslo-listed company said it would utilise vessels from its own cable lay fleet.