Seaway 7 eyes large East Anglia Three offshore wind deal

Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialists Seaway 7 has signed a letter of exclusivity and is finalising a preferred bidder supply chain agreement, with ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia Three offshore wind project in the UK.

If awarded a contract, worth between $500m and $750m, Seaway 7’s scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection, along with the engineering, supply and installation of the inner-array cables.

Led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office, the project is expected to commence in 2022 with offshore work scheduled for 2024, subject to East Anglia Three securing a final investment decision by ScottishPower Renewables.

Earlier this month, Seaway 7 was also selected by Seagreen 1A Limited, a TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables company, as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A offshore wind project in Scotland, potentially worth between $500m and $750m.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three is located approximately 70 km from shore in the Southern North Sea and is one of the three consented offshore wind farm developments that form the East Anglia Hub.