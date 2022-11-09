Seaway 7 firms up Moray West wind farm contract

Seaway 7 has confirmed a contract with Moray West Offshore Wind Farm for the supply and installation of the inter-array cables. The deal follows the letter of award to begin early work on the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning for the wind farm majority owned by the EDP Renewables and ENGIE joint venture Ocean Winds.

The cables will be manufactured by JDR and connect the wind turbines back to the offshore substation platforms before exporting the power back to the onshore connection point at Blackhillock, near Keith. The contract also covers an interconnector cable that will be installed and buried in the seabed to connect the two substations.

A total of approximately 125km of 66kV subsea cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK and installed by Seaway 7. The project will be managed from Seaway 7’s main UK office in Aberdeen. Back in August, the company said the award would represent a sizeable contract agreement worth between $50m and $150m.

The wind farm development is located on the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth, approximately 22.5 km from the Caithness coastline. The wind farm will comprise 60 wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882MW. The project is scheduled to generate its first power in 2024.