Seaway 7 lines up offshore wind contract valued at up to $500m

Offshore wind contractor Seaway 7 has secured work for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project potentially worth up to $500m.

Under the contract, Subsea 7’s unit will transport and install inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems.

Operations on the project should start in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.

Seway 7 described the contract as large, being between $300m and $500m. The deal is subject to a final investment decision, the company noted.