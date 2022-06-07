Seaway 7 lines up offshore wind contract worth up to $750m

Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialists Seaway 7 has been selected by Seagreen 1A Limited, a TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables company, as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A offshore wind project, offshore Scotland, potentially worth between $500m and $750m.

Seaway 7’s scope of work is under final negotiation and may include the full engineering, fabrication, transport and installation of 36 foundations, transportation and installation of the offshore substation and the procurement and installation of inter-array cables. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

Seagreen 1A is adjacent to the existing Seagreen project that Seaway 7 is currently progressing and represents approximately 500MW of additional renewable energy generation capacity.

The project is expected to start in 2023 with offshore work commencing in late 2024 and could be operational by 2025 or 2026. The timeframe and Seaway 7’s selection are subject to the Seagreen 1A project reaching a final investment decision.