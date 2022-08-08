Seaway 7 lining up Moray West wind farm cabling deal 

Seaway 7 has received a letter of award from Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited to begin early work on the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm, which is majority owned by the joint venture Ocean Winds of EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

The offshore wind service specialists said its scope is under final negotiation and may include supplying and installing approximately 125 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

The wind farm development is located on the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth, approximately 22.5 km from the Caithness coastline. The development will comprise 60 wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882MW. The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming months, with the first power expected in 2024.

Once executed, Moray West will represent a sizeable contract agreement worth $50m and $150m. The company said it will utilise vessels from its cable lay fleet, which will commence work on the project in 2024. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.