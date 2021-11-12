Seaway 7 seals new Dogger Bank deal

Seaway 7 has won a new contract worth between $50m and $150m for the transport and installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces on the third phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank C.

The company will utilise the heavylift vessel Alfa Lift, currently under construction at Chinese yard China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI). Offshore installation should commence in 2024.

The Alfa Lift has already been contracted for transport and installation of the foundations for the Dogger Bank A and B offshore wind projects in the UK North Sea, with commencement set for 2022. The new contract award is subject to Dogger Bank C reaching financial close by the end of 2021.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm, which is to be built more than 130 km off the Yorkshire coast, is currently being developed in three 1.2 GW phases. The projects are a joint venture between SSE Renewables 40%, Equinor 40% and Eni 20%.