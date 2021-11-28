EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Seaway 7 taps Van Oord for Seagreen offshore wind farm work

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 29, 2021
0 28 Less than a minute
Seaway 7, the main Seagreen contractor, has hired Dutch offshore marine services group Van Oord to install scour protection around the 114 wind turbine foundations at the Seagreen offshore wind farm, located 27 km off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

Van Oord is deploying its flexible fallpipe vessel Bravenes for rock installation close to the jacket foundations as well as Nordnes to install scour protection on several cable crossings. All subsea activities will take place in water depths of up to 50 m.

When commissioned in 2022/23, the 1.1 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. The project is owned by SSE Renewables 49% and TotalEnergies 51%.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

