SeaZip adds two CTVs to fleet

Harlingen-based SeaZip Offshore Service has acquired two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from Wind Energy Marine for an undisclosed sum.

The 2018-built aluminium catamarans known as the WEM 1 and WEM 2 will work in the offshore energy market and be renamed SeaZip 7 and SeaZip 8.

SeaZip owning manager, Jan Reier Arends, said: “Given the acceleration that the offshore wind industry is facing this year, we have been exploring options to expand our fleet and services for some time. With the doubling of aluminium prices and the long delivery times of equipment, newbuildings are currently hardly profitable. So, this is a great opportunity for us to deliver the offshore energy industry more service, capacity, and flexibility.”

The expansion of the SeaZip fleet with these two 24 PAX jet propulsion CTVs coincides with an upgrade of the CTVs SeaZip 3 to 6. They are currently being converted from 12 to 24 PAX vessels to better meet the changing transport demand. In addition to deploying its own vessels, SeaZip carries out the commercial management of various crew transfer and support vessels. As of May, the total fleet consists of 6 fast offshore service vessels.