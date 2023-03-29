SeaZip grows CTV fleet

Harlingen-based SeaZip Offshore Service is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of a 24 pax crew transfer vessel from compatriot shipping company Groen.

No price has been revealed for the 2020-built Green Waves, delivered by Damen Shipyards. The UK-flagged CTV will be renamed SeaZip 9 and sail under the Dutch flag in the future.

Jan Reier Arends, managing owner of SeaZip, said the vessel will immediately start work on a project for a leading player in the offshore installation and repair market.

The unit is the first of the 2710 series supplied in the Netherlands by Damen. It is a further development of the Damen FCS 2610, of which SeaZip has four in service, which were also converted into 24 pax vessels in March 2022.

The SeaZip fleet consists of seven own 24 pax CTVs, with other ships also under commercial management.