Secondhand bulk market heading for record year as 279 ships trade hands so far

A total of 794 ships were bought and sold in 2020, with handysizes and supramaxes being the most popular. Not even three months into 2021 and 279 dry bulk ships have been traded, with panamaxes being the most popular single ship size and accounting for 82 of the trades.

The high demand for dry bulk ships at the start of this year is also reflected in fast rising asset values. For example, a 15-year-old panamax ship is now worth 47.4% more than it was on January 1 2021, an increase of almost $4m.