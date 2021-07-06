Seismic pair launch Canada survey

Norwegian seismic players TGS and PGS, have kicked off a second phase of the Lewis Hills 3D multi-client seismic survey offshore East Canada.

The next phase of the survey includes the acquisition of 947 sq km of additional 3D data, tying into the existing project’s 2,811 sq km to create one contiguous dataset.

The Lewis Hill 3D volume is positioned in the Orphan Basin, with recent discoveries in the Flemish Pass and connecting further south to the productive Jeanne D’Arc Basin.

Final fully processed stacks are expected to be delivered to the industry by Q3 2022.

“GeoStreamer imaging technology supports the ongoing exploration drilling programs and this project will be key in enhancing understanding of the petroleum systems at play,” said Neil Paddy, VP North America at PGS.