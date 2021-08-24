Seismic players join forces on carbon capture and offshore wind data

Magseis Renewables, a subsidiary of Magseis Fairfield, and TGS have teamed up to use seismic acquisition technology for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind projects.

The first project will be a 3D seismic survey in Norway at a carbon storage area to demonstrate technology for detailed imaging of the full section from the seabed to the targeted storage reservoir.

The second 3D survey will be in Denmark over an offshore wind farm with known near seabed challenges to demonstrate the application of a high-frequency source coupled with TGS’ data processing technologies.

“We believe combining our XHR technology with TGS’ imaging solutions will result in superior data,” said renewables director, Tone Trudeng.

The acquisition will complete before the end of Q3 with final data available before the end of 2021.