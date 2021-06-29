Sembcorp Marine adds more solar power at Tuas yard

Sembcorp Marine is looking to lower its carbon footprint by adding 4 MWp of new solar power capacity at its flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard by May next year.

Singapore’s shipbuilding giant has signed an agreement with SP Group to increase the yard’s rooftop solar installations to 8.5 MWp, which is enough to power over 2,300 four-room flats per year.

In 2017, both companies partnered up to develop and implement a digital energy solution, with the installation of an initial 4.5 MW of rooftop solar panels at the Tuas yard steel fabrication facility. The second phase of this collaboration will begin in July 2021, with the potential deployment of additional rooftop solar and other sustainable energy solutions in the yard.

The solar energy generated will be integrated and optimised via SP’s Green Energy Tech (GET). The solution is expected to provide close to 60% of the electricity consumed by the yard’s steel fabrication facility at peak load and avoid annual carbon emissions by more than 4,200 tonnes.

Sembcorp Marine aims to avoid 15,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year by 2025.