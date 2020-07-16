AsiaShipyards

Sembcorp Marine CEO volunteers to take 50% pay cut

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 16, 2020
0 38 Less than a minute

Sinagapore shipbuilding group Sembcorp Marine’s CEO Wong Weng Sun has volunteered to take a 50% pay cut as part of the group’s cost reduction measures.

In the meantime, other members of the management team will be taking a 10-15% pay cut while employees earning above S$1,800 ($1,293) per month will also take a 5% pay cut.

Sembcorp Marine reported a net loss of S$192m ($138m) for the first half of this year as the shipyard was heavily constrained by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Wong said the group’s immediate priority is to address urgent liquidity needs to fund operations amid the downturn in the offshore and marine industry.

In May, Sembcorp temporarily reduced the workforce at its yards by over 95% as part of its Covid-19 mitigation measures. The company also said the industry-wide cuts in expenditures have affected the group’s ongoing negotiations and finalisation of new orders, including the Siccar Point Cambo FPSO project.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close