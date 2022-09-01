Sembcorp Marine flags cybersecurity incident

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine said it has recently uncovered a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorised party accessed part of its IT network via third-party software products.

The company took immediate actions to manage and mitigate any potential risks and cybersecurity experts have been appointed to conduct detailed analytics to flush out all breaches and related root causes, Sembmarine said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Certain personally identifiable information relating to some of its incoming, existing and former employees, as well as non-critical information relating to its operations, were affected. The company said it has contacted the affected parties and is committed to helping them manage all possible risks and take appropriate follow-up actions.

The shipbuilding and repair yard group added that based on investigations and impact assessment to date the incident and related risks have been effectively addressed and business operations remain unaffected throughout. The cybersecurity incident is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets or consolidated earnings per share of Sembcorp Marine for the current financial year.