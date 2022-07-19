AsiaOffshore

Sembcorp Marine lands gas topsides contract off Australia

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for gas topsides project in Australia.

The company’s subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms, will execute the contract for an unnamed major energy company, widely tipped by the sources to be for Shell’s Crux natural gas project, which reached a final investment decision in May this year.

Sembcorp Marine stated that work on the topsides will last four years, but did not reveal the value of the deal.

