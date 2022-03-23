Sembcorp Marine lands wind turbine installation vessel order

Singapore shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, has secured a contract from an undisclosed client for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The WTIV is based on Sembcorp Marine’s in-house design and should be completed in early 2025. Sembcorp Marine said the vessel will be capable of operating at a high level of efficiency and handling the next generation of wind turbines, which are scaled up in size with longer, lighter rotor blades, taller towers, more reliable drive trains, performance optimising control systems, and multi-megawatt power generation.

“This is another monumental step for the offshore wind industry. Sembcorp Marine is pleased to support the world’s energy transition with its innovative products and to collaborate with its customers to contribute to a more sustainable and greener future,” said Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine president and CEO.

Sembcorp Marine has proactively diversified since 2015, witnessing significant growth to its sustainable product and solution offerings, including wind farm solutions such as offshore substations, cylindrical floating foundation solutions for next-generation offshore wind turbines, WTIV, and battery-powered/hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessels. No further details were disclosed about the latest order, except that it should not have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings for the year ending December 31, 2022.