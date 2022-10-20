Sembcorp Marine scores FLNG conversion work for New Fortress Energy

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has sealed a deal with US liquified natural gas (LNG) player New Fortress Energy for the engineering and conversion of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels to floating LNG (FLNG) facilities, including the fabrication and integration of LNG topside modules.

The hull conversion and fabrication of topsides for the first FLNG facility is scheduled for delivery from Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters in the first half of 2024.

Work on the second FLNG liquefaction facility project is expected to be contracted at a later date, Sembcorp Marine said.

The two FLNG liquefaction units will host the NFE-designed Fast LNG liquefaction production facility with a capacity of approximately 1.4 mtpa. LNG produced will be stored in a separate LNG tanker moored near the facility.

NFE currently has Fast LNG liquefaction facilities on jackup rigs under construction in the US, and these two units will be the first set of cylindrical hulls to be re-purposed into FLNG facilities.