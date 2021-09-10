Sembcorp Marine secures FEED contract for Dorado FPSO

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has secured an exclusive contract from Altera Infrastructure to carry out the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility for the Dorado project offshore Western Australia.

The FEED work is expected to complete by the second quarter of 2022. This is Sembmarine’s third EPC project in collaboration with Altera, following the FPSO Pioneiro de Libra and FPSO Petrojarl Cidade de Itajai in 2017 and 2012 respectively.

Sembcorp Marine head of rigs & floaters, William Gu, stated: “The award of the FEED contract affirms Sembcorp Marine’s engineering, procurement and construction capabilities, and reinforces our credentials as a leading engineering solutions provider for the offshore, marine and energy industries.”

Located in the Bedout Sub-basin, the Santos-operated Dorado is an integrated oil and gas project which is expected to have an initial oil production of 75,000 to 100,000 bopd, with subsequent development of significant gas resources. According to Santos, Dorado will be one of the lowest emission intensity oil and gas projects in the region.