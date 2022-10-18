Semco and SeaRenergy consortium secures TenneT service contract

Transmission grid operator TenneT has awarded a consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and SeaRenergy a service contract for the maintenance of offshore grid connection systems, comprising offshore and onshore installations in the German and Dutch sectors.

The contract is for five years and covers 2023 to 2028 and also initiates the strategic partnership in the consortium, Semco said.

Under the contract, the consortium will perform this scope on 13 HVDC grid connection systems in Germany as well as seven HVAC substations offshore in the Netherlands.

“The award of this contract after a very intense EU-tender negotiation phase is a milestone in the history of SeaRenergy and Semco Maritime,” said Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy Offshore Holding.