Semco and Vineyard Wind partner to establish US offshore wind hub

Semco Maritime has teamed up with developer Vineyard Wind for offshore wind energy projects in the US, including the company’s Commonwealth Wind proposal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Semco Maritime will create a service and maintenance hub in New Bedford and hire up to 40 people in the coming years. The deal is contingent on Commonwealth Wind being selected by the state in the most recent round of solicitation for offshore wind energy.

Vineyard Wind also announced that Semco has been selected as the preferred supplier for maintenance of the foundations and electric service platform for the company’s Vineyard Wind 1 project, which recently became the first offshore wind project in the US to achieve financial close.

The partnership gives Semco Maritime the ability to work with other projects and developers. If the company is successful in working with other parties, the number of potential jobs may increase further.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for us and establishes Semco Maritime as the first full scope offshore wind maintenance provider in the US,” said Semco Maritime, CEO Steen Brødbæk.

Commonwealth Wind is a newly proposed 1,2 GW offshore wind project submitted to Massachusetts’ third competitive offshore wind solicitation. If awarded, the project will be developed in an area 35.4 south of Martha’s Vineyard.