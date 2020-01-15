Semco-Bladt jv secures offshore substation contract

Semco-Bladt jv secures offshore substation contract

January 16th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

A joint venture formed by Danish companies Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries has been awarded a contract to construct an offshore substation for the Mayflower offshore wind farm offshore Massachusetts.

Bladt will provide the steel structure and jacket foundation of the 1.2 GW offshore substation, while Semco will be responsible for the design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, auxiliary systems and inter-array cables. Work on the offshore substation will begin in January and delivery is scheduled in 2024.

The Mayflower offshore wind farm is developed by Shell New Energies and EDPR Offshore through their joint venture Mayflower Wind Energy. The wind farm is expected to become operational in 2025.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.