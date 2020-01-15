Home Sector Offshore Semco-Bladt jv secures offshore substation contract January 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

A joint venture formed by Danish companies Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries has been awarded a contract to construct an offshore substation for the Mayflower offshore wind farm offshore Massachusetts.

Bladt will provide the steel structure and jacket foundation of the 1.2 GW offshore substation, while Semco will be responsible for the design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, auxiliary systems and inter-array cables. Work on the offshore substation will begin in January and delivery is scheduled in 2024.

The Mayflower offshore wind farm is developed by Shell New Energies and EDPR Offshore through their joint venture Mayflower Wind Energy. The wind farm is expected to become operational in 2025.