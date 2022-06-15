Semco Maritime buys into UK wind services firm CPower Energy

Denmark-based offshore energy contractor Semco Maritime has acquired a 20% stake in UK wind sector services provider CPower Energy.

The strategic partnership will target the substantial growth opportunities in the UK and global offshore wind markets and support Semco’s goal of growing its service activities to account for 20% of total revenue by 2023.

CPower Energy was founded in 2015 by Peter and Tsvetelina Jørgensen. The company employs 9 people and maintains a close network of partners who provide services in construction support, O&M support, and personnel.

As part of the deal, Semco Maritime’s senior vice president of renewables, Jacob Øbo Sørensen, will join CPower’s board of directors to accelerate joint business development and strengthen collaboration. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

“CPower Energy has established a solid platform for continued growth in a very short period of time, and the partnership with a specialist firm as well-reputed and experienced as Semco Maritime unlocks great value for both parties. We are certain that the sum is greater than the parts in this collaboration, and we will seize the opportunities in the market together,” said chairman of CPower Energy, Martin Dronfield.