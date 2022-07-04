EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Semco Maritime secures Parkwind substation service contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 4, 2022
0 27 Less than a minute
50 Hertz

Denmark-based offshore energy contractor Semco Maritime has landed a deal with Belgian developer Parkwind on the offshore wind farm Arcadis Ost 1 in the German Baltic Sea. 

The contract covers service assignments between 2022 and 2027 on the project’s offshore substation. The contract includes scheduled and unscheduled service and maintenance, corrective maintenance and 24/7 monitoring and on-duty call in connection with potential malfunctions or disruptions calling for immediate action.

Semco Maritime has most recently worked for Parkwind in connection with the installation of electrical systems on the recently deployed offshore substation on the Arcadic Ost 1 project.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in late 2023 and will contribute 257 MW of green energy to the European grid.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 4, 2022
0 27 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button