Semco Maritime secures Parkwind substation service contract

Denmark-based offshore energy contractor Semco Maritime has landed a deal with Belgian developer Parkwind on the offshore wind farm Arcadis Ost 1 in the German Baltic Sea.

The contract covers service assignments between 2022 and 2027 on the project’s offshore substation. The contract includes scheduled and unscheduled service and maintenance, corrective maintenance and 24/7 monitoring and on-duty call in connection with potential malfunctions or disruptions calling for immediate action.

Semco Maritime has most recently worked for Parkwind in connection with the installation of electrical systems on the recently deployed offshore substation on the Arcadic Ost 1 project.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in late 2023 and will contribute 257 MW of green energy to the European grid.