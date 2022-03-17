Semco Maritime secures substation project in Taiwan

Semco Maritime has received an order from Swancor Renewable Energy to carry out a conceptual design study for a 500 MW offshore substation and jacket foundation for Formosa 4 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The Denmark-based offshore energy sector contractor said it will carry out the scope of work with assistance from partners PTSC M&C in Vietnam, ISC Consulting Engineers in Denmark and WSP in Taiwan.

ISC Consulting Engineers will be responsible for the conceptual design and layout of the offshore substation and jacket structure. Semco’s consortium partner PTSC M&C will contribute with the estimation of construction and fabrication for the offshore substation and jacket and with input to the overall project programme.

WSP will assist with the local supply chain, and also help deal with the Taiwanese authorities and ensure that the conceptual design study and documentation will comply with local standards and requirements.

The conceptual design project documentation will be prepared partly in Denmark, partly in Taiwan, and thereby implement the recently released localisation requirements for the 3rd bidding round in Taiwan.

“We will try to include as much locally manufactured equipment in the Conceptual Design project as possible

and in compliance with required standards for the offshore substation and balance of plant,” Semco Maritime said in a statement.