Semiramis Paliou takes over as CEO of Diana Shipping

Semiramis Paliou has been appointed chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping, replacing her father Simeon Palios who retains his role of chairman.

Paliou has been deputy CEO of Diana since October 2019, and has been a director of the company since 2015. She has over 20 years of experience in shipping, having begun her career at Lloyd’s Register in 1996.

Anastasios Margaronis will continue to serve as president and a director of the company, while Ioannis Zafirakis has been appointed chief financial officer on a permanent basis having served in that role on an interim basis since February 2020. Additionally, Eleftherios Papatrifon has joined the company as chief operating pfficer.

Commenting on the changes, Palios said: “The Board of Directors has recognized the importance of providing an orderly and seamless succession, which will ensure that we have the senior leadership in place to continue the strategic vision and sound management of the Company for the future. Ms. Semiramis Paliou has clearly demonstrated her strong qualifications for her new role as Chief Executive Officer. She has a deep knowledge and understanding of the shipping industry and our Company. In particular, she has served admirably as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since October 2019, a period when our Company and industry faced the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have great confidence in the strength and continuity of the entire Diana Shipping Inc. leadership team”.

Diana Shipping currently owns a fleet of 37 bulkers. Overnight, the company reported a net loss of $7.4m, and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $8.9m, for the fourth quarter of 2020.