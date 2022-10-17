Sempra Infrastructure gets extension to build Texas Port Arthur LNG export plant

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved a request from Sempra Infrastructure for an extension to complete construction of a Port Arthur, Texas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant and pipelines. The extension gives the company more than an extra four years, moving the deadline from April 2024 to June 2028.

When FERC originally approved construction of the plant in April 2019, the company had five years to complete the project. However, filing its request for an extension in July this year, the company noted that pandemic impacts, including adverse market conditions and supply chain issues, had caused construction delays.

After the drop in demand for LNG during the pandemic, demand has risen this year, largely because Europe is looking to replace Russian fuel that it cut off after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.