Sentinel Marine awarded vessel services contract with Neptune Energy

Offshore support vessel specialist Sentinel Marine has secured a three-year contract with London-headquartered operator Neptune Energy.

Under a £10m ($12.2m) deal, the company, based in Aberdeen and Singapore, will provide vessel services for the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea.

Sentinel Marine has been supporting operations at Cygnus since 2014 and will continue to deploy its 2015-built multi-role, emergency response and rescue (MRERR) vessel, Cygnus Sentinel , on the gas field and to support an upcoming drilling campaign.

“The Cygnus Sentinel’s fuel-efficient, multi-role specification enables the vessel to provide both emergency response and platform supply services, thereby reducing costs and CO2 emissions, and maximising efficiency,” Neptune Energy said.

The contract includes two one-year extensions.