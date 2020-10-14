AsiaShipyards

Seven charged in Keppel Fels probe

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 14, 2020
Seven people have been charged this morning in a corruption probe linked to Singaporean shipbuilder Keppel Fels, and could face up to five years in jail if found guilty.

The investigation centres around bribes made over a three-year period through to 2017 to ensure business for a host of subcontractors at the yard.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” said Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau in a statement on Wednesday. “Companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees.”

