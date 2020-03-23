Home Sector Piracy Seven crew kidnapped from MSC boxship in Gulf of Guinea March 23rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Piracy

The 2005-built 957 teu feeder boxship MSC Talia F was boarded by pirates in Gulf of Guinea on Sunday and seven of the 17 crew onboard the vessel were taken by the attackers.

The incident happened while the vessel was en route from Lome in Togo to Port Libreville in Gabon. All seven abducted crew members are Ukrainian nationals.

AIS tracking information shows the vessel continued sailing to Port Libreville following the incident.

According to maritime security consultancy Dryad Global, it is the first incident within the area in 2020 following four recorded incidents at Port Libreville and the Owendo Anchorage in 2019.

The Portuguese-flagged vessel is operated by MSC and owned by Greek company Technomar Shipping.