Seven feared dead as ship sinks off Turkey

A Palau-flagged general cargo ship sank off the coast of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Bartin, with four of the 13 crew dead and another three still missing.

“The Arvin ship attempted to take refuge at Bartin port due to poor weather conditions as it carried cargo from Georgia to Bulgaria,” Bartin governor Sinan Guner was quoted as saying by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

The coastguard said the ship had sunk after taking in water amid stormy conditions.

The crew of the ship was predominantly Ukrainian with two Russians. The ship – a river – sea type – is owned by Arvin Shipping.