Seven Islands Shipping snaps up Tufton Oceanic suezmax

Indian owner Seven Islands Shipping has acquired its second suezmax tanker in as many months according to broking reports.

UK owner Tufton Oceanic announced the sale on Monday of its only suezmax, the 2005-built 159,000 dwt suezmax Bonny . Multiple shipbroking houses including Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Seasure Shipbroking have identified Seven Islands as the buyer of the vessel.

If confirmed, this is the second suezmax tanker Seven Islands has acquired recently with the company adding the 2005-built Bastia from Euronav late September.

Seven Islands Shipping currently owns a fleet of 19 tankers.