Seven rescued, 13 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

Seven of the 20 crewmembers of LCT Cebu Great Ocean have been rescued after they went missing when the vessel laden with nickel ore ran aground in waters off Surigao del Norte, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

Search and rescue operations continue for the remaining 13 crewmembers.

The PCG responded to a maritime incident involving the Philippine-registered vessel on Monday afternoon, but temporarily terminated search and rescue operation due to poor visibility and rough sea condition.

Reports said that eighteen of crewmembers who abandoned the vessel were still in a life raft when contact was lost on Tuesday.

The whereabouts of the other two crewmembers who were seperated from the rest are also not known.