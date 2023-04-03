Regulatory

Seven states enter race for IMO secretary general spot

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 3, 2023
Seven people from four continents have thrown their hats in the ring to become the next International Maritime Organization secretary general.

Since launching the process to elect a successor to Kitack Lim last December, Panama’s Arsenio Dominguez, Nancy Karigithu from Kenya, Turkey’s Suat Hayri Aka, Dominica’s Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry and Moin Uddin Ahmed from Bangladesh have announced candidacies for the IMO’s top spot.

Joining the race will be Finland’s Minna Kivimäki and Zhang Xiaojie from China.

The election will take place at IMO headquarters on July 18, with the elected candidate expected to take office on January 1, 2024.

