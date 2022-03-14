SFL fixes 14,000 teu sextet to Hapag-Lloyd for five years

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has sealed a deal to charter out six 14,000 teu container vessels to German liner Hapag-Lloyd for a fixed period of five years.

The vessels will start their new contracts following the expiry of the existing charters with Taiwanese liner Evergreen in 2023 and 2024.

The New York-listed firm said the new deal will add approximately $540m to its fixed-rate charter backlog, increasing the backlog to $3.8bn.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management, said: “This transaction highlights the value and importance of our strong operational platform and our time charter strategy, enabling us to build strong customer relationships with industry-leading counterparties. We have now added more than $1bn to our charter backlog during the first quarter of 2022 which gives us strong earnings visibility and long-term distribution capacity going forward.”