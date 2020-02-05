Home Sector Tankers SFL offloads its oldest VLCC February 6th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has announced the sale and delivery of 2002-built VLCC Front Hakata .

The sale, to an unrelated third party for around $33.2m, will see the company bank around $30m after paying compensation to Fredriksen’s Frontline for the early termination of the charter attached to the vessel.

Front Hakata was the last vessel in the SFL fleet remaining from the company’s inception in 2004.

The sale leaves SFL with five VLCCs, two of which are on charter to Frontline, in a fleet of 62 vessels.