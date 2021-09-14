Dry CargoEurope

SFL offloads its seven handy bulkers for $100m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
SFL

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has struck a deal with an undisclosed Asian buyer to sell its seven handysize dry bulk vessels for around $100m.

The vessels, ranging between 32,000-34,000 dwt, will deliver before year-end, and SFL plans to invest the net cash proceeds of over $50m in new assets. The ships have been employed in the spot market for the last five years due to limited long-term chartering opportunities in the handy segment, SFL said.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management, commented: “The seven small bulkers were redelivered from the initial charters when the market was soft, and instead of divesting the vessels at the time we have waited for improved market conditions. Asset values in the segment are up 75% this year, and we believe this is a good time for a strategic sale of these vessels.”

Hjertaker added that the company’s primary business strategy is to own and charter its vessels long-term, having added more than $850m to its charter backlog in 2021.

Earlier this month, SFL acquired three 2019-built suezmax tankers in combination with long-term time charters.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button