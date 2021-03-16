EuropeOperationsTankers

SFL offloads stake in ADS Maritime

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 16, 2021
0 91 Less than a minute
ADS

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has sold its stake in ADS Maritime to a unit controlled by ADS chairman Bjørn Tore Larsen.

ADS Shipping, a company controlled by Larsen, bought around 4.03m shares in ADS Maritime from SFL. The value of the deal is around NOK6.93m ($820,000).

In the meantime, John Fredriksen-controlled Golden Ocean has appointed Larsen as a board member.

ADS Maritime was established in 2017 as a ship investment company. It sold all three VLCCs in its fleet last year.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 16, 2021
0 91 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button