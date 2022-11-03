SFL picks up car carrier with long-term charter attached

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has struck a deal to buy a pure car truck carrier that comes attached with a long-term time charter to a leading operator until 2028.

The vessel should deliver during the fourth quarter. The New York-listed firm has not disclosed any further details about the purchase.

The deal is expected to add $65m to SFL’s fixed rate charter backlog, with the possibility of additional upside from profit share related to fuel savings from the vessel’s scrubber.

The company currently has two 6,500 ceu ships both chartered to Volkswagen. Four 7,000 ceu units are under construction for deliveries in 2023 and 2024. The first two vessels will go on a long-term charter with the same carmaker, while the remaining pair has been booked by Japan’s NYK.

SFL has recently taken delivery of four suezmax tankers and one newbuild feeder boxship, all on long-term charters. The company also expects to take delivery of another newbuild feeder boxiship in the fourth quarter.