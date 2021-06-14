SFL seals charter deal for newly acquired boxship pair

John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation has sealed an agreement to acquire two 6,800 teu container vessels in combination with long-term charters to an undisclosed containerline.

SFL said on Monday the vessels should be delivered in the near term. No price has been revealed for the pair built in 2013 and 2014.

The time charters will run for a period of minimum six years, including purchase options with a profit split at the end of the fifth and sixth year of the charter period.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management, said: “This acquisition highlights our strength and ability to achieve sustained growth through repeat transactions with the world’s largest liner companies. Over the last months we have added more than $400 million to our charter backlog and expect to continue increasing our fleet of vessels and charter backlog in 2021.”

The deal is estimated to add approximately $160m to the SFL’s fixed-rate charter backlog.