S’hail Shipping acquires panamax bulker

Qatar’s S’hail Shipping and Maritime Services has announced the acquisition of a Japanese-built 86,000 dwt panamax bulk carrier, which will join the company’s fleet in the first week of December and increase the company’s fleet to eight vessels.

“S’hail Shipping believes that the freights are already on its path to recovery along with the growing confidence of countries to control and cure the pandemic,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Sada, chairman and managing director of S’hail Shipping.

“Since the company’s incorporation in December 2016, the business strategy of the company has successfully faced, evolved and worked to overcome the most unpredictable and sudden business disruptions arising from the siege on Qatar in June 2017 to the recent crash in oil market and economic lockdowns due to COVID-19. Despite such period of severe market disorders, the company is consistently performing to expand its global shipping capacity and generate profits for its shareholders,” added Rajiv Pal, CEO of S’hail Shipping.