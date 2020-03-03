S’hail Shipping takes Japanese panamax from d’Amico

March 3rd, 2020

Qatari bulker owner S’hail Shipping has acquired the 2006-built 82,800 dwt panamax bulker Medi Hong Kong from Italian owner D’Amico Dry.

Shipbroking sources confirmed that the Tsuneishi Zosen-built vessel was sold to S’hail for a price around $9.25m. MSI values the vessel at $9.7m.

S’hail Shipping was established in 2017 and has since built up its fleet through secondhand acquisitions, with this latest deal expanding the company’s fleet to eight bulkers.

