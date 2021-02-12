Dry CargoEurope

Shake-up in the logs trade expected with new Russian export ban

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 12, 2021
1 65 1 minute read

The logs trade could be in for a big shakeup with a ban on Russian exports on the cards.

Russia exported 15m cu m of logs in 2020, which accounted for almost 12% of globally traded roundwood, according to a new report from Wood Resources International. Much of this trade may come to a halt next year when a new law proposed by Russia’s president will ban the exportation of softwood logs and high-value hardwood logs as of January 1, 2022. The Russian government is also considering new regulations aimed at reducing the exportation of green softwood lumber. This regulation is loosely planned to also commence in 2022.

The ban is expected to be enacted into law in the second quarter of this year. The biggest impact from the ban will be felt in China, which is a huge buyer of logs from Russia’s Far East region.

“China will probably look to source more sawlogs from other regions of the world, such as Oceania, Europe, and the US,” the report from Wood Resources International stated. Longer term it is expected that China will evolve from importation of roundwood to importation of lumber.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. Lebih bagus dihentikan semuanya export kayu golondongan kecuali diolah jadi didalam negri untuk berbagai keperluan hingga export

