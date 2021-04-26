Greater ChinaTankers

Shandong Shipping contracts New Times for 10 more product tankers

Shandong Shipping

Fast expanding Shandong Shipping on Friday contracted compatriot Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding to build ten 50,000 product tankers. The signing happened on the same day the state-run owner received the first of eight similar ships from the same yard, which are set to go on long-term charter to Shell.

In a release, Shandong Shipping said its fleet including orderbook now exceeds 12m dwt, making it the third largest shipowner in China.

